IMPINJ (PI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $35.27 on Monday. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158 in the last three months. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

