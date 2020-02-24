Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ashford to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AINC opened at $23.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Ashford has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

