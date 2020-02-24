Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

News coverage about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has trended neutral on Monday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Walt Disney’s analysis:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.