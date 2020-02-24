CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $168.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $117.03 and a one year high of $168.75.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

