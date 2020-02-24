L Brands (LB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect L Brands to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LB opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.70.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

