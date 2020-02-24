TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FTI stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.
In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
TechnipFMC Company Profile
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
