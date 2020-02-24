TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) will be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FTI stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

