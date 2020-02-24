Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

