Codan (ASX:CDA) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as A$8.64 ($6.13) and last traded at A$8.47 ($6.01), with a volume of 846463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$8.47 ($6.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Codan’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. Codan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

In other Codan news, insider Donald McGurk sold 29,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.02 ($4.98), for a total transaction of A$209,592.66 ($148,647.27).

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

