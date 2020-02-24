Financial Review: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 4 0 1 0 1.40

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.82% 1.95% 0.83% Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -21.74% -15.16% -3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 4.82 $33.87 million $1.43 11.10 Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $362.40 million 0.80 -$110.33 million $1.54 2.44

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

