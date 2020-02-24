Analyzing First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancshares 24.93% 10.38% 1.38% Guaranty Bancshares 21.99% 10.42% 1.13%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Guaranty Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than First Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Bancshares and Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.72 $43.74 million $2.79 12.44 Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.97 $26.28 million $2.25 13.64

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancshares beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

