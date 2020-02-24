UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:STL) Head to Head Survey

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.29 billion 2.58 $243.60 million $4.99 13.57 Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 2.98 $427.04 million $2.07 9.49

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. UMB Financial pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UMB Financial and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00

UMB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.08, suggesting a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than UMB Financial.

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 18.89% 9.80% 1.00% Sterling Bancorp 31.85% 9.97% 1.43%

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers bond trading transactions, cash letter collections, investment portfolio accounting and safekeeping, asset/liability management reporting, and federal funds transactions; and fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, and alternative investment services. The Personal Banking segment provides deposit accounts, retail credit cards, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as call center, Internet banking and ATM network, private banking, brokerage, insurance, investment advisory, trust, and custody services. The Healthcare Services segment offers healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts, as well as private label and multipurpose debit cards. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

