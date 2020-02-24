Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) versus Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Financial Contrast

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.3% of Micron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 17.01% 11.36% 8.56% Synaptics -1.16% 15.92% 7.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Technology and Synaptics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.70 $6.31 billion $6.15 9.27 Synaptics $1.47 billion 1.76 -$22.90 million $2.50 30.46

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Synaptics. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Technology and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 3 3 27 1 2.76 Synaptics 1 3 6 0 2.50

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 13.81%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $71.63, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Synaptics on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The company also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, it offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

