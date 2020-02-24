Reviewing Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) & EHang (NYSE:EH)

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Delta Air Lines and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines 0 6 10 0 2.63 EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00

Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus target price of $67.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. EHang has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.42%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Delta Air Lines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delta Air Lines and EHang’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines $47.01 billion 0.79 $4.77 billion $7.31 7.92 EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Delta Air Lines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delta Air Lines and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines 10.14% 33.32% 7.57% EHang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats EHang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers, as well as aircraft charters, and management and programs. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

