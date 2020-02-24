$175.36 Million in Sales Expected for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report sales of $175.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.10 million. 2U reported sales of $122.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $737.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.80 million to $740.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $850.52 million, with estimates ranging from $839.80 million to $859.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWOU. William Blair raised shares of 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in 2U by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in 2U in the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

