Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Head-To-Head Survey

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Becton Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -40.36% -18.67% -15.26% Becton Dickinson and 4.96% 15.50% 6.32%

91.8% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Becton Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton Dickinson and has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Becton Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $50.59 million 38.64 -$21.83 million ($1.50) -54.17 Becton Dickinson and $17.29 billion 4.04 $1.23 billion $11.68 22.03

Becton Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Becton Dickinson and, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 1 2 2 0 2.20 Becton Dickinson and 0 6 7 0 2.54

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $68.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.32%. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $279.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.56%. Given Becton Dickinson and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton Dickinson and is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Becton Dickinson and beats Inspire Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems. Its BD Life Sciences segment provides specimen and blood collection products and systems; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, monoclonal antibodies and kits, reagent systems, bench-side solutions, and molecular indexing and next-generation sequencing sample preparation products, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The company's BD Interventional segment offers hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention, thoracic and abdominal drainage, and surgical and laparoscopic instrumentation products; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. Becton, Dickinson and Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

