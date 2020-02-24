$122.35 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $122.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $123.82 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $112.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $527.90 million to $532.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $604.12 million, with estimates ranging from $593.26 million to $617.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 917,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 493,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000.

QTS opened at $63.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.92%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.