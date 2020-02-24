Critical Analysis: Verona Pharma (TARA) versus The Competition

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ: TARA) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Verona Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verona Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A -$20.73 million -0.70 Verona Pharma Competitors $805.73 million $162.69 million 2.30

Verona Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -118.68% Verona Pharma Competitors -4,929.07% -126.84% -36.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verona Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verona Pharma Competitors 1226 3680 7445 342 2.54

Verona Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.10%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Verona Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

