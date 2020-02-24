Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.21 Million

Analysts expect that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will report sales of $354.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.60 million and the lowest is $351.14 million. Qiagen reported sales of $348.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $37.38 on Monday. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qiagen by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Qiagen by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

