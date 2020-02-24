ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $83.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.80 million and the highest is $84.03 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $73.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $350.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.20 million to $353.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.91 million, with estimates ranging from $375.40 million to $390.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $40.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.19. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $242,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.