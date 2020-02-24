Comparing STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) & JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and JFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR N/A N/A N/A JFE 2.20% 4.19% 1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR and JFE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR $2.84 billion 3.45 $1.11 billion N/A N/A JFE $34.95 billion 0.16 $1.47 billion $2.56 3.91

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR.

Summary

JFE beats STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels. It also makes real estate investments. The company was formerly known as Standard Life plc and changed its name to Standard Life Aberdeen plc in August 2017. Standard Life Aberdeen plc was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

