Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

OC stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

