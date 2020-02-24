$250.75 Million in Sales Expected for TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will announce sales of $250.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.90 million to $253.60 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $251.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,363,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,453. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

TNET stock opened at $59.60 on Monday. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

