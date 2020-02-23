Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6,935.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

