Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after buying an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $573.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.56. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $410.35 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

