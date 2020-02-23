Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,193 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of AeroVironment worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,253.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,584 shares of company stock worth $1,861,649 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAV. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

