Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.