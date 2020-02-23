Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Stake Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,697 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $20.55 on Friday. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

