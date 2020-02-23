Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of RBC Bearings worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $179.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $199,065.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,070 shares of company stock worth $709,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. BidaskClub lowered RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

