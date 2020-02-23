Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after buying an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,375,363,000 after buying an additional 118,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

UNH opened at $301.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.14. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

