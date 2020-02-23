Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,774 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of BIO-TECHNE worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,031. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $206.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.55. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

