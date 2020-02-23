Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,581 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stepan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $105.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.45 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.