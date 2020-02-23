TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,427 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

TCBK stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

