Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Watsco worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 262.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 79,488 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 44.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1,410.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $136.45 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

