Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,904 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,993 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadant by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.38 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.39%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadant news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $421,522.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,112.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,587 shares of company stock worth $5,732,251 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

