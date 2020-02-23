Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Spire worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Spire by 42.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.14. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

