Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 456,236 Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 456,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $973,064.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,876,154 shares in the company, valued at $56,922,512.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,279 shares of company stock worth $14,056,435.

MDLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of MDLA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

