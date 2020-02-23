Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 456,236 Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 456,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $973,064.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,876,154 shares in the company, valued at $56,922,512.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,279 shares of company stock worth $14,056,435.
Shares of MDLA opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
