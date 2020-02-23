Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.20.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.31. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$43.02 and a 52 week high of C$57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total value of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,394,155.91. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.18, for a total transaction of C$301,910.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,219,279.20. Insiders sold a total of 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860 in the last three months.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

