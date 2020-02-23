Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $621,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $1,928,000.

Shares of AIMC opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMC. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

