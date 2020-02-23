Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of TCF Financial worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $42.24 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

