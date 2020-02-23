Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,221 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,812 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in South State by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in South State by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.82 on Friday. South State Corp has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

