CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Receives $61.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $240,921,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,325,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,195,000 after purchasing an additional 680,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

