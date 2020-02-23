TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$125.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on X shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$116.38 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$81.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.72%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

