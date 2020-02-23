RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

