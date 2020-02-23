Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HNP opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.62. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

