Zacks: Brokerages Expect Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Barings BDC also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $534.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.