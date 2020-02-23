Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 141,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.