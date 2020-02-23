TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TapImmune.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from to and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.51.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. TapImmune has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

