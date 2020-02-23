Brokerages Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.53). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

