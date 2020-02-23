Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,107 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Callaway Golf worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Callaway Golf by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of ELY opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Callaway Golf Co has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

