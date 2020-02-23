Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,857 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,857 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of WSFS Financial worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WSFS Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.94.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.